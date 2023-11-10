LBJ closed after passenger killed when hit by a wrong-way driver

Interstate 635 at MacArthur Boulevard is shut down in Irving due to a wrong-way fatal crash.

Irving Police said they received reports of a driver headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of LBJ Freeway near the PGBT at about 2:30 p.m. and that driver ended up crashing into an oncoming car.

A passenger in the vehicle struck by the oncoming car was killed at the scene while the driver was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The wrong-way driver was also taken to Parkland with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators are working to determine where the vehicle began driving the wrong way and what may have led to the driver entering the freeway going in the wrong direction.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. The highway is expected to remain closed for several hours while the investigation into the fatal crash continues.