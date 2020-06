Drivers who plan to travel on Texas 360 in Arlington this weekend should be prepared for delays.

Northbound 360 will be closed from Park Row Drive to Division Street from Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m. through Monday, June 15 at 5 a.m. for construction. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

To avoid this area drivers can use Texas 161 as an alternate route. All construction work is weather permitting.