Fort Worth

I-30, U.S. 287 reopen after police activity closes highways near downtown Fort Worth

NBC 5 News

Parts of both east and westbound Interstate 30 and northbound U.S. Highway 287 were closed near downtown Fort Worth Friday afternoon due to police activity.

NBC 5 has learned the closures were related to a police chase with a barricaded person along the highway.

The person was reportedly taken into custody a little after 1 p.m. and the roads were reopened a short time later.

Police have not yet confirmed any additional details.

