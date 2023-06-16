I-30, U.S. 287 reopen after police activity closes highways near downtown Fort Worth

Parts of both east and westbound Interstate 30 and northbound U.S. Highway 287 were closed near downtown Fort Worth Friday afternoon due to police activity.

NBC 5 has learned the closures were related to a police chase with a barricaded person along the highway.

The person was reportedly taken into custody a little after 1 p.m. and the roads were reopened a short time later.

Police have not yet confirmed any additional details.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.