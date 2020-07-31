Fort Worth

Parts of I-20 in West Fort Worth to Close for Construction Activities

The left lane of Eastbound I-20 from Farm to Market 1187 to West Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Parts of Eastbound Interstate 20 in West Fort Worth will be closed from Sunday to Friday for construction activities.

The left lane of Eastbound I-20 from Farm to Market 1187 to West Loop 820 will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The Texas Department of Transportation advised drivers to find alternate routes while the road is closed.

According to TxDOT, 167 workers and road users were killed in work zones during 2019.

TxDOT said that speeding and driver inattention, the leading causes of these deaths, are entirely preventable. Drivers should be mindful while roads are closed in order to protect the safety of workers and road users.

