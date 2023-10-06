Fort Worth

Part of I-820 closing in Fort Worth Friday night

Construction will close a part of East Loop 820 overnight

By Samantha Davies

Construction barriers at night
NBC10

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, northbound I-820 will be closed at Martin Street until 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Detours are posted. Traffic will exit at Martin Street to the frontage road and can get back on northbound I-820 at Berry Street.

The southbound US 287 interchange ramp to northbound I-820 will also be closed at this time. US 287 interchange traffic will be detoured to Martin Street.

Drivers should plan accordingly and allow extra time to get to their destination. The speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph throughout the Southeast Connector corridor

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
