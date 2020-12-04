construction

Part of 635 in Dallas and I-30 in Arlington to Close This Weekend

By Samantha Davies

Road Construction Generic Road Work Ahead Sign
NBC News

Construction this weekend and early next week is likely to cause delays in several North Texas cities.

DALLAS- The eastbound I-635 main lanes at Forest Lane will be closed on the evening of Friday, Dec. 4 and the westbound I-635 main lanes at Forest Lane will be closed on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 5 to perform beam settings. Street closures at Forest Lane, Abrams Road and Markville Drive will also be required in addition to the mainland closures. Main lane traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads.

Closures will run from 8 p.m.- 8 a.m. each morning. 

ARLINGTON – Westbound I-30 from Texas 161 to Great Southwest Parkway will have various lanes closed Dec. 5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m and Dec. 7 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for construction. Various ramps will also be closed.

SAGINAW – North and southbound Business U.S. 287 will have various lanes closed from Bailey Boswell Road to Cambridge Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Dec. 6-10 for construction.

All work is weather permitting. Expect delays and avoid these areas if possible.

