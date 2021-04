Both directions of Interstate 45 are shut down in southern Dallas due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash is at the intersection of I-45 and Interstate 20, blocking both the north and southbound lanes.

The southbound ramp from I-20 to I-45 is also closed.

The cause of the crash is not known and it's not clear if anyone has been injured.

Officials have not said when they expect the roadway to reopen.