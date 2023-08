A major crash in downtown Dallas has stalled traffic at rush hour.

A big rig overturned along the connector ramp linking northbound U.S. Highway 75 to westbound Spur 366/Woodall Rogers Freeway.

The roadway is completely closed as crews work to clean up spilled diesel fuel.

The crash took place just before 3 p.m. It's not clear when the road will be cleared and reopened.

Police have not yet said what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.