Overturned 18-Wheelers Close I-30 Bridge Over Lake Ray Hubbard

Two 18-wheelers overturned early Monday morning on the I-30 bridge over Lake Ray Hubbard -- an incident that is likely to close the highway for several hours, police sayl

Both 18-wheelers reportedly jackknifed causing both the east and westbound lanes of traffic at about 3 a.m. One semi is carrying meat products and the other was carrying boxes.

Police at the scene said there was an earlier accident in the area. One vehicle pulled off the road and another was reported to be on a nearby road.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital by medical helicopter after the major crash.

Dallas Fire-Rescue hazmat is also at the scene to assist Rowlett Police because of a fuel spill at the location.

The highway is expected to be closed until noon Monday, police said.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.