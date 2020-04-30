One Dead in Fatal Crash Along Interstate 35E in Dallas

At least one person is dead in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 35E Thursday afternoon.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a crash at about 1:51 p.m. where a delivery truck, sedan and pickup collided, shutting down the freeway near the Hospital District.

Other than the fatality, the conditions of others involved in the crash are not known.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The highway is currently closed to northbound traffic at Commonwealth Drive.