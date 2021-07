The northbound side of the Dallas North Tollway is closed at Royal Lane due to a crash Saturday night, officials say.

One person was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Drivers were urged to find alternate routes as the tollway was expected to remain closed while authorities investigate the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.