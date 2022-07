All lanes of northbound Interstate 35E are closed in Carrollton due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

The crash took place near Luna Road at about 3 p.m., spilling a load of bricks.

It's not clear if there are any other vehicles involved or if anyone has been injured.

Traffic is backed up to the south to Valley View Lane and Carrollton Police said drivers are being diverted at Belt Line Road.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

It's not immediately clear when the roadway will reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.