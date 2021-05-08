Northbound I-35W Closed in Northlake Due to Overturned Truck

The northbound side of Interstate 35W in Northlake is closed due to an overturned flatbed that spilled debris across the highway, police say.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday under the Dale Earhardt Boulevard bridge, just north of Texas Motor Speedway, Northlake police said.

Police said northbound traffic is exiting I-35W at Dale Earnhardt Way.

A flatbed hauling construction debris drove onto a grassy area under the bridge, police said. The driver then overcorrected, flipping the truck and spilling debris, nails and more across the highway.

Police said they expected the highway to reopen around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.