northlake

Northbound I-35W Closed in Northlake Due to Overturned Truck

The northbound side of Interstate 35W in Northlake is closed due to an overturned flatbed that spilled debris across the highway, police say.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday under the Dale Earhardt Boulevard bridge, just north of Texas Motor Speedway, Northlake police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said northbound traffic is exiting I-35W at Dale Earnhardt Way.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

traffic May 6

Lane Closures Next Week in Fort Worth, Arlington, Halton City, Saginaw & Northeast Tarrant County

Cedar Hill May 5

Southbound U.S. 67 Back Open in Cedar Hill After Crash Involving Tanker Truck

A flatbed hauling construction debris drove onto a grassy area under the bridge, police said. The driver then overcorrected, flipping the truck and spilling debris, nails and more across the highway.

Police said they expected the highway to reopen around 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

northlake
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us