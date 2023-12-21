North main lanes are blocked, the left lane is closed after truck hits overhead sign on East Loop 820

Northbound lanes of East Loop 820 are closed after a crash on Thursday morning.

According to officials, a truck hit an overhead sign on Loop 820 near Ramey Avenue

Main lanes of traffic are shut down as officials work to remove the sign. Traffic is being forced onto the service road.

As of 8 a.m., the closure begins at Rosedale Street, and delays are extending near U.S. 287.

There is no timetable for when the sign will be removed.

