New Traffic Layout in Dallas This Weekend

The Dallas traffic layout will look a little different this weekend.
The Texas Department of Transportation will fully open a new lane and ramp to northbound I-35E over Hi Line Drive. This will happen overnight Friday and into early Saturday.
The existing northbound entrance ramp to I-35E at Continental Avenue/Lamar Street will permanently close.
This work is part of the $79 million Lowest Stemmons project to improve traffic flow and mobility with the addition of new ramps adjacent to the existing highway, which is currently the eighth-most congested highway segment in the state.
The project stems from TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes effort to relieve congestion in major metropolitan areas.