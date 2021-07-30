New Traffic Layout in Dallas This Weekend

The Dallas traffic layout will look a little different this weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation will fully open a new lane and ramp to northbound I-35E over Hi Line Drive. This will happen overnight Friday and into early Saturday.

The existing northbound entrance ramp to I-35E at Continental Avenue/Lamar Street will permanently close.

This work is part of the $79 million Lowest Stemmons project to improve traffic flow and mobility with the addition of new ramps adjacent to the existing highway, which is currently the eighth-most congested highway segment in the state.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The project stems from TxDOT’s Texas Clear Lanes effort to relieve congestion in major metropolitan areas.