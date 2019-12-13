McKinney Motorcycle Officer Hit by Vehicle

A McKinney police motorcycle officer was sent to a hospital Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle, police say.
McKinney police tweeted the officer was blocking traffic for an earlier crash when he was hit. The officer had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The incident closed all northbound lanes of U.S. 75 at Eldorado Parkway after 6 a.m. Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed cleanup crews working to clear the debris from the highway before it was reopened.
No other information was immediately available.