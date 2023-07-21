Man, woman shot along Central Expressway Friday morning

Dallas Police are looking for the person who shot two people along Central Expressway early Friday morning.

The shooting took place at about 5:30 a.m. near Spring Valley Road, near the city's border with Richardson.

Police said both a man and woman were shot though neither suffered any injuries that were considered life-threatening. Both were hospitalized and are expected to be OK.

Police have not said what took place in the moments before the shooting and have not confirmed if the shooting was related to road rage.

Police have not identified a suspect and have not announced any arrests.

The investigation into the shooting delayed traffic in the area for several hours during the morning commute.