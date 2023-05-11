One Lane Open After Major Crash Closes I-35W NB Near Downtown Fort Worth

A major crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35W at Spur 280 near downtown Fort Worth for several hours Thursday.

Northbound traffic has been backed up south of Interstate 30 beyond Rosedale Street since about 10 a.m. At about 12:30 p.m., the right lane of the highway reopened to traffic but cleanup work is ongoing in the area.

Further details about what caused the crash and whether there are any injuries are not yet confirmed.

The Texas Department of Transportation sent out an alert about the crash just after 10 a.m. Officials said they expected the crash to keep the road closed for several hours.

Exits to Spur 280 and the express lanes remain open.