Major Construction Closes Part of I-35W, Loop 820 in Fort Worth This Weekend

Parts of the I-35W / 820 Interchange will be closed

On Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. all lanes of westbound Interstate 820 from Interstate 35W to Mark IV Parkway will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Basswood Boulevard. 

The ramp from eastbound I-820 to northbound I-35W will also be closed with traffic detoured to Meacham Boulevard. 

All lanes of the westbound I-820 TEXpress lanes from Denton Highway 377 to Mark IV Parkway will close. Traffic will be redirected to the general-purpose lanes. 

All lanes of the northbound and southbound I-35W TEXpress lanes from Meacham Boulevard to I-820 will be closed during this time. Traffic will be redirected to the general-purpose lanes. 

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms tonight and Saturday. This work is weather-permitting. 

