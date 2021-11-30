Loop 12 Closes in West Dallas After Fuel Tanker Crashes, Hangs Off Bridge

A portion of Loop 12 was closed early Tuesday morning in West Dallas after a fuel tanker crashed into a barrier wall and was left partially hanging off an overpass.

First responders were called at about 2:45 a.m. to the southbound lanes of North Walton Walker Boulevard, near the Dallas-Irving border.

A Dallas police dispatcher confirmed a fuel tanker had crashed into a barrier wall on the bridge over the West Fork of the Trinity River. Video from the scene showed the truck's cabin hanging over the edge of the bridge.

It wasn't immediately clear whether any injuries have been reported.

The Dallas police dispatcher confirmed there was fuel in the tanker which will need to be unloaded before the wreck is cleared.

All southbound lanes were closed following the crash. There is no timeline yet on when the freeway will reopen.

Drivers heading to Interstate 30 from Irving can turn west on East Shady Grove Road and south on South MacArthur Boulevard.

6:07am- Try using Westmoreland Rd or MacArthur Blvd to avoid Loop 12. @nbcdfw #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/W0MUuIRCTl — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) November 30, 2021

