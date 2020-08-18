interstate 35W

Long-Term Closure on Interstate 35 West Expected to Last Through Summer 2021

Long-term closure set for southbound Keller Hicks exit off I-35W

road-closed-highway-generic
NBC 5 News

Parts of Interstate 35 West will be closed for an extended period of time due to construction activities.

The off-ramp from southbound I-35W to Keller Hicks Road will be closed for work on North Tarrant Express 35-W.

Traffic will be redirected to the next exit at Heritage Trace Parkway, and the previous exit at State Highway 170 will also be open.

This closure is anticipated to last through summer 2021. Construction activities and schedules are subject to change.

The North Tarrant Express 35W project is considered a critical infrastructure sector, and as the project continues, staff, contractors and construction workers will follow guidelines to ensure the health and safety of employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

