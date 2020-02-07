LIVE: Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over in Fort Worth, Closes Ramp From 287 to Loop 820

An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down the ramp from southbound U.S. 287 to northbound Loop 820 in east Fort Worth Friday.

The truck overturned and spilled part of its load onto the roadway. It's not clear if there are any other vehicles involved.

Traffic along 287 is backing up to Bishop Street. Traffic along Loop 820 is not impacted by the crash.

The driver was hospitalized as a precaution and no other injuries have been reported. Officials have not said when they expect the crash to be cleared.

Drivers headed south on 287 who need to go north on East Loop 820 can exit Village Creek Road and go north to Wilbarger Street. From there, go east on Wilbarger to Loop 820 and turn left to enter the highway northbound.