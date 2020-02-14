ICE

Patchy Ice Reported on North Texas Highways

TxDOT

There are several reports of patchy ice on highways across North Texas Friday morning as temperatures dip into the 20s.

Texas Department of Transportation cameras reported ice causing major issues along U.S. 75 in Dallas, where at least two crashes were reported shortly before 5 a.m.

All northbound lanes of 75 were closed between Knox Street and Mockingbird Lane. Police said it was not clear how the ice formed in these areas.

In southwestern Dallas County, all northbound lanes of Spur 408 were closed before 5 a.m. between Illinois Avenue and Loop 12 due to ice.

Ice was also reported at the following locations:

  • Southbound Interstate 35E at Loop 12
  • Northbound U.S. Route 67 at Polk Street

