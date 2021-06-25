Lane Closures This Weekend, Week of June 28 in North Texas

North Texas drivers should be aware of multiple ongoing construction projects that will force lane closures in several cities this weekend.

The use of alternate routes will be highly encouraged to avoid being caught in traffic during these times of construction and maintenance.

Arlington

Westbound Spur 303/Pioneer Parkway will have the right lane closed from SH 360 to Sherry Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 28-July 2 for construction activities. Alternate routes are advised.

Southbound SH 360 from Carrier Parkway to Randol Mill Road will be reduced from two lanes to one lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, June 27 for construction activities, weather permitting. After this closure, southbound SH 360 will be reopened permanently to three lanes from Avenue J to Six Flags Drive. Alternate routes are advised.

Fort Worth

Eastbound I-30 at I-35W will be closed 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, June 27 for maintenance activities, weather permitting. Motorists will be directed to north or southbound I-35W. Eastbound through traffic is advised to use Interstate 20 as an alternate route.

North and southbound West Loop 820 from Team Ranch Road to Westpoint Boulevard will have various lanes closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, June 27-July 1 for maintenance activities, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.

East and westbound SH 170 will have various single lane closures from I-35W to US 377 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 28-July 2 for construction activities. Various crossovers and ramps will also be closed for construction. Alternate routes are advised.

North and southbound East Loop 820 will have various lanes closed from I-20 to Meadowbrook Drive from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, June 27-July 1 for construction, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.

North and southbound N. Main Street/Bus. US 287 from Northside Drive to 5th Street will be detoured to N. Commerce Street from 8 a.m. Friday, June 25 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 28 for construction, weather permitting. The new N. Main Street bridge will be open to motorists when N. Main Street is reopened Monday. Alternate routes are advised.

Tarrant County

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY - Eastbound SH 114 from Davis Boulevard to Kirkwood Boulevard will have the far-right lane closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 28-July 2 for construction. Various ramps will also be closed at various times. Alternate routes are advised.

SOUTH TARRANT COUNTY - North and southbound I-35W from SH 174 to Everman Parkway will have single lane closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, June 28 to Thursday, July 1 for maintenance activities, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.