Lane Closures This Weekend, Next Week in Tarrant County

North Texas drivers should be aware of multiple ongoing construction projects that will force lane closures in several cities.

The use of alternate routes will be highly encouraged to avoid being caught in traffic during these times of construction and maintenance.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Arlington

Eastbound Spur 303/Pioneer Parkway will have the right lane closed from New York Avenue to SH 360 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 24-27 for construction activities.

Fort Worth

The eastbound I-20 far-left shoulder from Winscott Road to Bryant Irvin Road will be closed for construction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 24-27, weather permitting.

East and westbound SH 121 from Handley Ederville Road to I-820 will have the left lane closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 24-27 for construction, weather permitting.

Southbound East Loop 820 will have various single lane closures from SH 10 to Trinity Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 24-27 for construction, weather permitting.

East and westbound SH 170 will have various single lane closures from I-35W to US 377 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 24-27 for construction activities. Various crossovers and ramps will also be closed for construction.

The Business 287 (Riverside Drive) southbound right lane will be closed from Rosedale Street to Seminary Drive for construction activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 24-27, weather permitting.

Westbound SH 199 from Hodgkins Road to Surfside Drive will have various lanes closed 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 21 for construction, weather permitting.

North and southbound West Loop 820 from Westpoint Boulevard to Team Ranch Road will have various lanes closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, May 23-26 for maintenance activities, weather permitting.

Northeast Tarrant County

Eastbound SH 114 from Davis Boulevard to Kirkwood Boulevard will have the far-right lane closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 24-27 for construction. Various ramps will also be closed at various times.

Saginaw

North and southbound FM 156 will have various lanes closed from McLeroy Boulevard to US 287 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17-22 for construction, weather permitting. A flagger will direct traffic through closures at various locations.