Lane Closures Next Week in Fort Worth, Arlington, Saginaw & Northeast Tarrant County

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to multiple ongoing projects that will cause lane closures around Fort Worth, Arlington, Saginaw and Northeast Tarrant County.

The use of alternate routes will be highly encouraged to avoid being caught in traffic during these times of construction and maintenance.

Fort Worth

The Business 287 (Riverside Drive) southbound right lane will be closed from Rosedale Street to Seminary Drive for construction activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 10-14, weather permitting.

East and westbound SH 121 from Handley-Ederville Road to I-820 will have the left lane closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3-8 for construction, weather permitting.

Arlington

Eastbound Spur 303/Pioneer Parkway will have the right lane closed from New York Avenue to Carter Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 10-14 for construction activities.

Northeast Tarrant County

Eastbound SH 114 from Davis Boulevard to Kirkwood Boulevard will have the far-right lane closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3-8 for construction. Various ramps will also be closed at various times.

Saginaw

North and southbound FM 156 will have various lanes closed from McLeroy Boulevard to US 287 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 3-8 for construction, weather permitting. A flagger will direct traffic through closures at various locations.