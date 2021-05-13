Lane Closures Next Week in Fort Worth, Haltom City, Arlington & Northeast Tarrant County

North Texas drivers should be aware of multiple ongoing construction projects that will force lane closures in several cities.

The use of alternate routes will be highly encouraged to avoid being caught in traffic during these times of construction and maintenance.

Arlington

Eastbound Spur 303/Pioneer Parkway will have the right lane closed from New York Avenue to Carter Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 17-21 for construction activities.

Fort Worth

The northbound I-820 ramp to westbound SH 199 will be closed for maintenance activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 14, weather permitting.

The Business 287 (Riverside Drive) southbound right lane will be closed from Rosedale Street to Seminary Drive for construction activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 17-21, weather permitting.

North and southbound West Loop 820 from Westpoint Boulevard to Team Ranch Road will have various lanes closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, May 16-20 for maintenance activities, weather permitting.

East and westbound SH 121 from Handley Ederville Road to I-820 will have the left lane closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 17-21 for construction, weather permitting.

Northeast Tarrant County

Westbound SH 114 from Kimball Avenue to N. Carroll Avenue will have various lanes closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, May 16-20 for maintenance activities, weather permitting. Various ramps will also be closed.

Haltom City

East and westbound US 377/E. Belknap Street from Beach Street to SH 183/28th Street will have single lane closures at various locations from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. May 17-20 for construction activities, weather permitting.