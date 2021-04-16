Lane Closures Next Week in Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, Northeast Tarrant County

The Texas Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to multiple ongoing projects that will cause lane closures around Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas and Northeast Tarrant County.

The use of alternate routes will be highly encouraged to avoid being caught in traffic during these times of construction and maitenance.

Fort Worth

East and westbound State Highway 199 from Roadrunner Road to Surfside Drive will have various lanes closed 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to Tuesday for construction, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.

East and westbound State Highway 170 will have various single-lane closures from Interstate 35W to U.S. 377 April 19-24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction. Various crossovers and ramps will also be closed for construction. Alternate routes are advised.

North and southbound I-35W from Everman Parkway to State Highway 174 will have single lane closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 18-22 for maintenance activities, weather permitting. Alternate routes are advised.

Dallas

Weather permitting, TxDOT will close the Lake June Road bridge over U.S. Highway 175 in both directions and the eastbound U.S. 175 exit ramp to Lake June Road from Tuesday at 9 p.m. to Wednesday at 5 a.m. for bridge repair.

Arlington

Pioneer Parkway will have the right lane closed from Browning Drive to Carter Drive April 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction. Alternate routes are advised.

Trophy Club

Eastbound State Highway 114 from Davis to Kirkwood boulevards will have the far-right lane closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 19-24 for construction. Various ramps will also be closed at various times. Alternate routes are advised.