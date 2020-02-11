south dallas

Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Crash Snarls Traffic on Interstate 45 in South Dallas

truck crash
NBC 5 News

Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Interstate 45, Feb. 11, 2020.

A crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer is slowing traffic along Interstate 45 near Illinois Avenue in South Dallas Tuesday afternoon.

The truck appears to have been traveling northbound and crossed the grassy median before coming to a stop in the oncoming, southbound lanes.

Several other vehicles which appear to be involved came to a stop far off the road in grassy areas.

Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office were at the scene awaiting Dallas police who had not yet arrived at the crash; Dallas police work crashes on I-45 and not the sheriff's office.

On the southbound side, drivers are passing by the crash on the shoulder. On the northbound side, drivers are able to pass the crash in the right two lanes.

At 3 p.m., traffic southbound is backed up about eight miles toward downtown.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

