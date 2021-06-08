The Texas Department of Transportation hopes to help restitch four Dallas neighborhoods during the next two decades with massive overhauls of interstates 30 and 345.

The two projects — which are estimated to cost well over $1 billion — are in their infancy. Environmental studies and federal approval are still years away before the department can lay a square foot of concrete. And there is little money set aside for this work.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But the department is set to solicit community feedback this month with a series of meetings to unveil its sketches.

Click here to read more from our media partners at the Dallas Morning News.