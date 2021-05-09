I-45 Reopens After Fiery Crash Shuts Down Highway For 12 Hours

An accident involving a truck and an 18-wheeler early Sunday injured two people and shut down Interstate 45 near Palmer for more than 12 hours, officials say.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on the southbound lane of I-45 near the 258-mile marker, according to Palmer police.

An 18-wheeler loaded with empty plastic bottles rear-ended a Dodge Ram that had stalled in the outside lane of I-45 and did not have any flashing lights, police said.

The 18-wheeler drove a short distance before it caught fire.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge Ram had to be extracted and both were hospitalized, police said. Their conditions were not available Sunday.

The driver of the 18-wheeler refused medical treatment.

The fire damaged several of the southbound lanes and the highway was closed until about 4:40 p.m. while crews made repairs.

Traffic was being diverted near the Parker Hill Road exit.