I-35W Public Virtual Meeting for Tarrant, Johnson Counties

On Tuesday, residents in Tarrant and Johnson counties are invited to attend a virtual public meeting about an upcoming project on Interstate 35W.

The video presentation for the public will be pre-recorded and will talk about the proposed project. The proposal can be viewed here after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The project's purpose is to improve I-35W from Interstate 20 to State Highway 174 and the I-35W interchanges at I-20 and SH 174.

It would reconstruct and widen I-35W's main lanes with new ramps and frontage roads in each direction with the project in its entirety spanning 10 miles.

Written comments from the public about the project are highly encouraged and can be sent to Tejas Soni, P.E, Project Manager, TxDOT Fort Worth District Office, 2501 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, Texas 76133.

Additionally, comments can be submitted by email to I35WSeg1@txdot.gov.

All comments must be received on or by Wednesday, May 12.