Power Lines Downed on I-30 After 18-Wheeler Crash

Interstate 30 was closed in East Dallas early Wednesday after an 18-wheeler crashed into a power pole, sending utility lines down across the freeway.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. along I-30 at the St. Francis Avenue exit, near the split with U.S. 80.

The Texas Department of Transportation said a tractor-trailer veered off the roadway and struck a power pole. Power lines fell onto both directions of the interstate and service roads, closing all lanes to traffic and leading to significant delays.

A hazardous materials crew was also cleaning up a fuel spill.

It's not yet clear whether any injuries have been reported.

All lanes of I-30 have since reopened, though the eastbound service road remained closed as of 6:30 a.m.

Additional details on what caused the tractor-trailer to leave the roadway were not immediately known.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies said winds reaching as high as 60 mph were possible in the area when a strong storm was moving through at the time of the crash.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

