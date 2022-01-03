Dallas

Big-Rig Carrying Toilet Paper Catches Fire East of Downtown Dallas

Tractor-trailer carrying paper products; no injuries reported

Eastbound Interstate 30 east of Dallas is closed due to a big-rig fire.

The truck is on the shoulder near Fitzhugh Avenue. Firefighters with Dallas-Fire Rescue were spraying foam on the truck, but flames were still seen ripping through the trailer's roof.

The truck appears to be filled with paper products, including bath tissue. Firefighters were seen trying to offload some of the pallets of toilet paper to reach the flames.

It's not clear if there are any injuries or what started the fire.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

