I-20 Westbound Closed at Lancaster Road, Expect a Two-Hour Delay

Two-hour delay expected

Morning drivers were urged to avoid westbound Interstate 20 in Dallas after a crash forced the closure of the highway. Delays, as of 6 a.m., were estimated to take two hours.

All lanes of westbound I-20 at Lancaster Road were shut down and traffic was at a standstill as drivers exited onto the service road.

The extensive backup reached all the way back past Interstate 45.

To avoid the area, NBC 5's Samantha Davies suggested taking northbound I-45 (or sooner if possible) to westbound Loop 12 and then head south Interstate 35 to get back on I-20 after the road closure.

No word on the cause of the accident that forced the highway closure or how long the road would be closed.

