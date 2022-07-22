I-20 Westbound Closed at Lancaster Road, Expect a Two-Hour Delay

Morning drivers were urged to avoid westbound Interstate 20 in Dallas after a crash forced the closure of the highway. Delays, as of 6 a.m., were estimated to take two hours.

All lanes of westbound I-20 at Lancaster Road were shut down and traffic was at a standstill as drivers exited onto the service road.

5:48am- Accident has I-20 WB CLOSED at Lancaster Rd. Estimated 2 hour delay. @nbcdfw #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/H1tVbAyT0N — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) July 22, 2022

The extensive backup reached all the way back past Interstate 45.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

To avoid the area, NBC 5's Samantha Davies suggested taking northbound I-45 (or sooner if possible) to westbound Loop 12 and then head south Interstate 35 to get back on I-20 after the road closure.

No word on the cause of the accident that forced the highway closure or how long the road would be closed.