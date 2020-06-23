I-20, I-35W Interchange Closures This Week

The Texas Department of Transportation says drivers should prepare for delays and find alternate routes due to interchange closures at Interstate 20 and Interstate 35W this Thursday and Friday, June 25-26.

The closures impact the westbound I-20 interchange ramp to southbound I-35W.

The ramps will be closed daily on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for maintenance activities, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

TxDOT said in 2019, 167 workers and road users were killed in work zones, so these accidents are preventable if drivers do not speed and pay attention.