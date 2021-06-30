Hitting the Road for 4th of July? Here's When to Expect the Most Traffic

Near-record traffic is expected for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to a recent study.
According to AAA, 2021 will be the second-highest recorded Independence Day travel event, with 47.7 million Americans hitting the road. That's an increase of 40% compared with July 4, 2020 -- which came amid the pandemic.
The vast majority of Indpendence Day travel -- 91% -- will be by car, AAA says.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
"Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they've deferred for the last year-and-a-half," said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. "We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day to follow."
The study revealed the best and worst times for travel:
|Date
|Worst Time
|Best Time
|Thursday
|3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|After 7 p.m.
|Friday
|4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|Before 12 p.m.
|Saturday
|11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|After 2 p.m.
|Sunday
|Free flow expected
|-
|Monday
|4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|Before 1 p.m.
Another 620,000 Americans are expected to travel by means other than cars this Independence Day, an increase of over 72% compared to last year. These travelers will be using trains, buses, and even boats as cruise lines announce limited sailing returning from U.S ports.
Besides higher traffic flow, travelers can also expect higher prices this week. Gas prices remain above $3 a gallon. That won't stop many people from renting cars for travel as there is a 86% increase in car rentals this year compared to last.
Hotels are also seeing a mid-range increase of 32-35% this holiday.
The study also reports the highest expected traffic and times on U.S highways with a Texas city making the list:
|Metro Area
|Corridor
|Peak Congestion
|% over Normal
|Atlanta
|I-75 N, Jodeco Road to Jenkinsburg Road
|Friday, 1:00–3:00PM
|50%
|Boston
|I-95 S, MA-10 to Sanford Road
|Monday, 3:00–5:00PM
|330%
|Chicago
|I-90 E, W Roosevelt Road to I-294
|Friday, 4:00–6:00PM
|50%
|Detroit
|I-75 N, 12 Mile Road to Oakland St
|Friday, 3:00–6:00PM
|50%
|Houston
|I-10 W, Bernardo Road to Pin Oak Road
|Saturday, 8:00–10:00AM
|50%
|Los Angeles
|I-405 N, I-5 to Jefferson Blvd
|Friday, 3:00–5:00PM
|10%
|New York
|I-278 E, Bronx River to Williamsburg St
|Thursday, 3:00–5:00PM
|30%
|San Francisco
|CA-17 N, Lark Ave to Mt Hermon Road
|Monday, 6:00–8:00PM
|340%
|Seattle
|I-5 S, Capitol Blvd (Olympia) to JBLM
|Friday, 1:00–3:00PM
|20%
|Washington DC
|I-95 S, Route 3 to Dumfries Road
|Thursday, 2:00–4:00PM
|30%
INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the worst congestion heading into the holiday weekend as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers, along with the return trip on Monday midday.
Major metro areas across the U.S. could see nearly double the delays versus typical drive times, with drivers in Boston and San Francisco likely to experience nearly three times the delays.
Some more tips from AAA:
- It’s important to keep in mind that some local and state travel restrictions may still remain in place.
- Before hitting the road, AAA reminds motorists to plan their route in advance and ensure their vehicle is ready, to help avoid a breakdown along the way.