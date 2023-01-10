Here's How Dallas-Fort Worth Traffic Compares to the Rest of the U.S.

If you think you're spending more time in traffic around North Texas lately, you're probably right.

A new study from INRIX, a transportation data and analytics company, shows Dallas-Fort Worth congestion is creeping back to pre-pandemic levels.

According to the study, the typical North Texas driver lost 56 hours in congestion in 2022, up 12 hours from the year before but still 11% below pre-pandemic levels. The national average of hours lost in traffic is 51.

Sitting in traffic also cost DFW drivers an average of $953, according to the study.

DFW ranked 14th in the U.S. in congestion - behind Stamford, CT and ahead of Baltimore, MD.

Here's a look at the top urban areas for congestion and the number of hours spent in traffic.

10 MOST CONGESTED CITIES IN THE U.S.

Chicago, 155 hours Boston, 134 hours New York, 117 hours Philadelphia, 114 hours Miami, 105 hours Los Angeles, 95 hours San Francisco, 97 hours Washington, D.C., 83 hours Houston, 74 hours Atlanta, 74 hours New Orleans, 77 hours Portland, 72 hours Stamford, 73 hours Dallas, 56 Baltimore, 55

London was the most congested city globally for the second straight year, with drivers losing 156 hours to congestion.

See the full study below.