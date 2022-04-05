Plano

Gas Line Break Closes Plano Parkway Near The Shops at Willow Bend

81890214CS004_Shares_Of_Fre
Getty Images

All three northbound lanes of Plano Parkway are closed at Park Boulevard near The Shops at Willow Bend due to a break in a gas line, Plano Fire-Rescue says.

All northbound traffic is being diverted. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Park Boulevard remains open, though eastbound traffic is backed up as of 4 p.m.

Atmos is working to repair the break but a time for when the roadway is expected to be reopened has not been provided.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Plano
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us