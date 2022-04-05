Gas Line Break Closes Plano Parkway Near The Shops at Willow Bend

All three northbound lanes of Plano Parkway are closed at Park Boulevard near The Shops at Willow Bend due to a break in a gas line, Plano Fire-Rescue says.
All northbound traffic is being diverted. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
Park Boulevard remains open, though eastbound traffic is backed up as of 4 p.m.
Atmos is working to repair the break but a time for when the roadway is expected to be reopened has not been provided.
