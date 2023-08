Eastbound Interstate 20 in Arlington will be fully closed at the U.S. Highway 287 interchange starting Wednesday at 9 p.m. through 6 a.m. Thursday.

All eastbound traffic will be detoured to northbound Little Road. Drivers should plan for their commute to take longer.

The speed limit has also been reduced to 55 mph throughout the Southeast Connector Corridor.

Check southeastconnector.com to stay up to date with road closures and projects.