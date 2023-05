A Fort Worth police officer was involved in a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

The crash took place at about 3:30 a.m. on the 5300 block of southbound East Lancaster Avenue near Emily Drive where the officer's SUV overturned after apparently colliding with another vehicle.

Traffic investigators were looking into the crash.

The cause of the crash and the conditions of those involved are not yet known.

