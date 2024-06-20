Fiery crash on US 75/Central Expressway sends at least one to the hospital

A fiery early morning crash closed three lanes on Southbound U.S. 75/Central Expressway at Knox-Henderson in Dallas for a brief time Thursday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. NBC 5 crews found a car with its back tires propped up on a concrete barrier in the area. Firefighters were dousing the car with fire-retardant foam. Another vehicle was also seen nearby with its airbags deployed.

The car caught fire following the crash, and first responders said at least one person was taken to the hospital. That person's condition was not known.

While the flames were out, at 5 a.m. a view from the Texas Department of Transportation cameras in the area showed vehicles only passing along the shoulder as crews worked to clear the roadway, but by 5:40 a.m. the roadway was back open and traffic was flowing freely.