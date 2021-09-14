Lewisville

Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Interstate 35E in Lewisville

An 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire along Interstate 35E in Lewisville early Tuesday morning, leaving a mess of debris firefighters say could take hours to clear.
Marcel Mettlen

It happened before 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate at the exit for Texas 121. The Lewisville Fire Department wrote on social media that it appeared the big rig crashed into a barrier wall, with the impact shearing the axles off the truck and its trailer.

Debris was sent flying across all lanes of the highway and exit ramp, firefighters said.

The condition of the driver was not immediately known. Firefighters said there were no fatalities.

A hazardous materials crew was sent to clean spilled fuel off the highway and exit ramp.

Firefighters said lane closures are expected to last through the day, until approximately 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

