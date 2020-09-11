Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes I-45 in Hutchins

A fiery 18-wheeler crash closed Interstate 45 in southern Dallas County Friday morning.

All northbound lanes of I-45 were closed before 5:30 a.m. Traffic was diverted onto the service road.

Video from Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and crews were working to clear the debris from the roadway.

There is no word yet on reports of injuries or what caused the 18-wheeler to ignite.

The incident has led to significant traffic delays in the area.