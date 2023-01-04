LBJ Freeway

FedEx Truck Driver Killed in Crash on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas

By NBCDFW Staff

The driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash Wednesday afternoon that shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 in North Dallas, authorities say.

It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. along eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved, including a FedEx 18-wheeler that was left overturned.

First responders said the driver of the 18-wheeler had died. No other injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash.

As of about 6 p.m., all but one eastbound lanes were closed between Preston Road and Park Central Drive while several westbound lanes were also closed.

Fire crews were working to clean up debris, including spilled fuel. It's not yet clear when the highway will reopen.

NBC 5 has reached out to FedEx for comment.

