Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes NB I-35 north of Denton

A crash near Valley View is expected to slow northbound traffic for several hours

By NBCDFW Staff

The driver of a FedEx tractor-trailer was killed in a multi-vehicle crash and fuel spill in Cooke County Friday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a collision involving at least three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, a rock hauler, and a passenger vehicle, has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Valley View.

NBC 5 has confirmed the driver of a FedEx tractor-trailer was killed in the crash. No other injuries have been reported.

"Our thoughts are with all of those involved in this tragic accident. We are deeply saddened over the loss of our team member and extend our sincere sympathies to our colleague’s loved ones at this difficult time," FedEx said in a statement shared with NBC 5. "Safety is our highest priority, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities."

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the crash near Hockley Creek Road initially closed traffic in both directions, but the southbound lanes have since been reopened. Before the northbound lanes are reopened, a substantial cleanup effort, including cleaning up fuel and oil, will need to be completed.

Northbound traffic is getting by on the Frontage Road.

