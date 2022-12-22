Dallas

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 30 in Downtown Dallas

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas will be closed for some time Thursday after a fatal crash.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a major crash took place at about 7 a.m. along I-30 underneath Interstate 45 involving two vehicles and a flatbed trailer carrying concrete.

One person was killed in the crash and two others were hospitalized in unknown conditions.

The eastbound lanes of I-30 will remain closed for an unspecified amount of time due to the debris scattered over the area. In the meantime, drivers are being diverted onto I-45.

