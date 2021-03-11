Fatal Crash Closes Northbound Interstate 45 in Ellis County

At least once person was killed in a major crash in Ellis County Thursday that closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 45.

Officials said there are four vehicles involved and that at least one person was killed in the crash.

The crash took place north of Whitfill Road in Alma, about four miles north of the county line. Driver are being diverted to the frontage road; it's not clear how long the highway will be shut down.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and it's not clear if there are any other injuries.

TxDOT