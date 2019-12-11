Fort Worth

Fatal Crash Closes Eastbound Lanes of I-30 in Fort Worth

Eastbound I-30 will be closed for an extended amount of time at Hulen Street. Police urge drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A fatal wrong-way crash closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Fort Worth Wednesday morning. Traffic is being diverted to the service road.

Fort Worth police say the second driver involved was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes are closed between Hulen and Montgomery streets. Drivers should use the service road to get around it. It could cause some big traffic delays throughout the morning.

The wrong-way driver was spotted by Fort Worth officers driving westbound in the eastbound lanes at Riverside Drive, police said. Broadcasts were put out citywide as officers tried to keep an eye on the vehicle, police said. Additional 911 callers helped with the progression of the wrong-way driver. A K9-unit officer assisting with the call saw the crash when the wrong-way driver hit another vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes.

The wrong-way driver narrowly missed another MedStar emergency vehicle and another Fort Worth police officer while the units were headed eastbound on I-30. Citizens were also forced to veer out of the lanes to avoid being struck prior to the fatal crash at I-30 and Montgomery Street.

Eastbound I-30 will be closed for an extended amount of time at Hulen Street. Police urge drivers to avoid the area if possible.

