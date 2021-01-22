Mesquite

Expect Traffic Delays With Upcoming Construction Closures in Mesquite, Fort Worth

By Samantha Davies

Construction in Mesquite is likely going to cause delays this weekend.

Construction in Mesquite is likely going to cause delays this weekend.

Interstate 30 in both directions at Galloway Avenue will be closed Saturday in the evening to perform a bridge demolition for the 635 East Project. Full closures of Galloway Avenue at I-30 and certain I-30/Interstate 635 direct connectors will also be required in addition to the main lane closures.

The scheduled closures and detours planned for Saturday at 8 p.m. through noon on Sunday:

  • All lanes of eastbound I-30 at Galloway Avenue. Detour to the frontage road.
  • All lanes of westbound I-30 at Galloway Avenue. Detour to the frontage road.
  • Northbound Galloway Avenue at I-30. Traffic should use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and the frontage road instead.
  • Southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30. Traffic should use Gus Thomasson Road and the frontage road.

There will also be lane closures in Fort Worth for construction this weekend.

Traffic

Covering traffic news that could affect your commute.

Collin County Jan 21

TxDOT to Update US 380 Expansion in Collin County Thursday

road closures Jan 20

I-30 Partially Closed Due to Construction Thursday Night in Arlington

Northbound Texas 121 from Minnis Drive to Interstate 820 will have various lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Saturday.

All construction is weather permitting.

This article tagged under:

MesquiteFort Worthconstruction
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us