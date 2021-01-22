Expect Traffic Delays With Upcoming Construction Closures in Mesquite, Fort Worth

Construction in Mesquite is likely going to cause delays this weekend.

Interstate 30 in both directions at Galloway Avenue will be closed Saturday in the evening to perform a bridge demolition for the 635 East Project. Full closures of Galloway Avenue at I-30 and certain I-30/Interstate 635 direct connectors will also be required in addition to the main lane closures.

The scheduled closures and detours planned for Saturday at 8 p.m. through noon on Sunday:

All lanes of eastbound I-30 at Galloway Avenue. Detour to the frontage road.

All lanes of westbound I-30 at Galloway Avenue. Detour to the frontage road.

Northbound Galloway Avenue at I-30. Traffic should use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and the frontage road instead.

Southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30. Traffic should use Gus Thomasson Road and the frontage road.

There will also be lane closures in Fort Worth for construction this weekend.

Northbound Texas 121 from Minnis Drive to Interstate 820 will have various lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Saturday.

All construction is weather permitting.